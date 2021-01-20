Disney general counsel skipped bonus, cut salary amid pandemic

The Walt Disney Co general counsel Alan Braverman, who often ranks among the highest-paid U.S. in-house lawyers, saw his total compensation fall about 33% year-over-year to $9.1 million in fiscal year 2020, a regulatory filing shows, as the media giant grappled with the pandemic’s financial fallout.

Braverman, like Disney’s other executives, didn’t get a performance-based bonus in fiscal year 2020, according to a Tuesday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In fiscal year 2019, in comparison, his cash bonus totaled about $6.34 million. He also took a 30% salary cut from April 5 to Aug. 22, dropping his total salary from $1.66 million in 2019 to $1.58 million in fiscal year 2020. The remainder of his 2020 compensation mostly stemmed from stock and options awards.

