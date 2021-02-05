Dykema lawyer wins payout from former firm in drawn-out partnership battle

Nearly eight years after Dykema Gossett senior counsel Marsha Gentner asked ex-employer Jacobson Holman for her equity partner payout, she may finally get it.

Gentner left Jacobson Holman in 2013 and sued the Washington, D.C., firm in 2015, after it declined to provide the $141,569 equity payout allotted to her under its 2012 financial statement. The firm alleged she owed it money based on a revised version of its statement and that its operating agreement said departing partners who take clients forfeit 50% of their equity share.

