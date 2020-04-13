IN BRIEF: Facebook paid general counsel $19 mln in 2019

Facebook Inc paid its general counsel Jennifer Newstead more than $19 million in total compensation in 2019, the social media giant disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Newstead, who joined Facebook in June 2019, received $353,077 in salary, a nearly $2.3 million bonus, more than $16.3 million in stock awards, and $183,162 in all other compensation, in fiscal year 2019, which ended on December 31, according to the filing on Friday with the SEC.

