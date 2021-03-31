IN BRIEF: Gap Inc CLO's total compensation jumped 135% in 2020

Compensation for Gap Inc’s chief in-house lawyer Julie Gruber rose about 135% year-over-year to $6.36 million in 2020, the retailer disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Total pay for Gruber, who is the chief legal, compliance and sustainability officer for the clothing company that closed most of its stores for weeks in 2020 amid COVID-19, included $4.58 million in stock awards – up from $1.58 million in 2019. She also received $705,769 in salary; $607,195 in incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay; $410,633 in option awards and $56,299 in all other compensation, according to a Tuesday U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

