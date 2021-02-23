Departing HP legal chief Rivera made $5.9 mln in 2020, down from pre-pandemic pay

HP Inc’s former chief legal officer Kim Rivera’s total pay dropped about 10% from fiscal year 2019 to just over $5.9 million in 2020, a regulatory filing shows.

Rivera, who stepped down as CLO into a transitional adviser role this month, received $693,500 in salary, nearly $4.1 million in stock awards and $1.08 million in non-equity incentive compensation, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, HP disclosed in a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The drop in pay was mostly because she received fewer stock awards in HP’s fiscal year 2020, which ended Oct. 31, than in 2019.

