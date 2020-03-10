IN BRIEF: IBM paid its general counsel nearly $5.6 mln in 2019

International Business Machines Corp paid its general counsel Michelle Browdy nearly $5.6 million for fiscal 2019, a year in which she steered the technology company through its largest-ever acquisition, the company disclosed in a public filing.

Browdy’s total compensation breaks down to $744,500 in salary, more than $3.75 million in stock awards, $982,300 in non-equity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and $107,504 in all other compensation, according to a proxy statement filed by IBM with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

