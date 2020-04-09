GC Pay Roundup: Comp cuts in 2020, and millions made in 2019

Here is some of the latest news on general counsel and chief legal officer compensation, based on recent public announcements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

PAY CUTS

The Walt Disney Co, The Cheesecake Factory Inc, Macy’s Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, and Marriott International Inc have all announced pay cuts for senior executives, including their top lawyers, as the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. spreads and forces businesses nationwide to shut down. Ford Motor Co has said it will defer 20% to 50% of its 300 stop executives’ salaries for at least five months.

