GC Pay Roundup: Fox CLO forgoes salary; Dollar Tree, Netflix disclose 2019 comp

Here is some of the latest news on general counsel and chief legal officer compensation, based on recent public announcements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOX: Fox Corp legal chief Viet Dinh will forgo his salary through Sept. 30, along with some of the company’s other top leaders, in an attempt to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an internal memo from its executive chairman and chief executive officer Lachlan Murdoch obtained by Reuters. (His salary had been nearly $2.4 million in Fox’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, according to a September filing with the SEC.)

