Here is some of the latest news on general counsel and chief legal officer compensation, based on recent public announcements and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public companies must disclose the pay for their top executives, which sometimes includes their general counsel, to the SEC. All fiscal years ended Dec. 31 unless otherwise stated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3eGDHek