March 9, 2020 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Kimberly-Clark Corp's top lawyer made more than $3 mln last year

Caroline Spiezio

Kimberly-Clark Corp paid its general counsel nearly $3.07 million in its fiscal year 2019, the Kleenex tissues maker disclosed in its annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jeffrey Melucci’s fiscal year 2019 compensation included $640,000 in salary, nearly $1.2 million in stock awards, $345,324 in option awards, $773,807 in nonequity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and $109,424 in all other compensation, according to Kimberly-Clark’s proxy filed on Friday.

