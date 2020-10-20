Microsoft paid its legal chief Brad Smith $16.7 mln for fiscal year 2020

Microsoft Corp president and chief legal officer Bradford Smith’s total pay dipped about 4% to nearly $16.7 million in fiscal 2020, a year in which the U.S. tech giant lost its bid to carve out parts of TikTok from its Chinese owner ByteDance and grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

The pay figures, disclosed in a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, show that Smith’s 2020 compensation included $860,000 in salary, nearly $3.3 million in non-equity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and about $12.4 million in stock awards.

