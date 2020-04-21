Major Lindsey & Africa report finds gender and race pay gaps for U.S. GCs

Male general counsel in the United States are paid on average tens of thousands of dollars more than female ones, according to a report released on Tuesday by a legal recruiting firm, which found similar pay gaps between white general counsel and their peers of color.

In a survey of more than 1,300 general counsel in the U.S., Major Lindsey & Africa found that male general counsel reported an average 2019 total target cash compensation of $530,049, while women reported an average of $446,987.

