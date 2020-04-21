Westlaw News
April 21, 2020 / 12:09 PM / in 2 hours

Major Lindsey & Africa report finds gender and race pay gaps for U.S. GCs

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Male general counsel in the United States are paid on average tens of thousands of dollars more than female ones, according to a report released on Tuesday by a legal recruiting firm, which found similar pay gaps between white general counsel and their peers of color.

In a survey of more than 1,300 general counsel in the U.S., Major Lindsey & Africa found that male general counsel reported an average 2019 total target cash compensation of $530,049, while women reported an average of $446,987.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bx1YSg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below