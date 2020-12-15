Most law firm partners don't expect pandemic pay slump - report

Although firm partners earlier this year feared the coronavirus pandemic would hurt their 2020 pay, many now think it won’t have an impact, according to a report released on Tuesday by Major, Lindsey & Africa.

The legal recruiting firm from late July to late September surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. partners and, at that time, found 70% expected the pandemic to impact their compensation. But by November, when MLA separately surveyed 134 partners, nearly two-thirds said the crisis wouldn’t ding pay.

