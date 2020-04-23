Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Netflix paid legal chief more than $8.1 mln in 2019

Netlix Inc paid its chief legal officer David Hyman more than $8.1 million in its fiscal year 2019, a nearly 27% increase from his 2018 compensation, the internet television provider disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

Hyman’s pay breaks down into: $3.5 million in salary, more than $4.6 million in option awards and $15,550 in all other compensation, according to Netflix’s filing on Wednesday. His pay boost from 2018 is mostly tied to a $1 million salary increase, according to the filing.

