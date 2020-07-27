Westlaw News
July 27, 2020 / 9:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nike GC's pay hit nearly $6M in FY2020 amid revenue drop, looming job cuts

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Nike Inc general counsel Hilary Krane’s total compensation rose about 22% year-over-year to nearly $6 million in the footwear maker’s fiscal year 2020, which ended May 31 as the Covid-19 crisis deepened, a regulatory filing shows. Krane, who is also chief administrative officer, earned $1.1 million in salary, up 4.8% from fiscal year 2019 to keep it competitive, a $2.07 million bonus, $1.16 million in stock awards, $1.6 million in option awards and $14,000 in other compensation, Nike said Friday in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3f2mxXr

