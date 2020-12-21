Selendy & Gay becomes latest boutique to beat Big Law bonus scale

Selendy & Gay on Monday said it’s giving median associate bonuses ranging from $28,013 for the class of 2019 up to $174,650 for the class of 2013, becoming the latest boutique firm to beat the going Big Law rates this year.

At 50-lawyer Selendy & Gay, the bonus amounts include pro-rated lockstep bonuses for associates who joined the firm this year and performance-based bonuses for associates who have been with the firm for at least a full year, it said Monday in a statement.

