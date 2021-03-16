Uber paid CLO Tony West, Kamala Harris' brother-in-law, $12.3 mln for 2020

Uber Technologies Inc chief legal officer Tony West’s total compensation for 2020 neared $12.3 million, mostly in the form of stock awards, the ride-hailing company has disclosed.

West, who is also the brother-in-law of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, led Uber’s successful efforts to get legislation passed last year that cemented its drivers’ status as independent contractors, not employees, in California.

