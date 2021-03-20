Willkie's springtime bonuses up the ante for Big Law in 2021

Willkie Farr & Gallagher is giving its associates new ‘special’ bonuses, similar to those handed out by the firm and many of its counterparts in 2020, to reward hard work during the pandemic. But they’ll have stick around until Sept. 30 to get the full payout.

The extra bonus round comes as law firm leaders, flush with cash after a strong 2020 for many, grapple with how to keep associates content and engaged a year after the pandemic shuttered offices and left many young Big Law lawyers with a heavy workload but fewer perks.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3s3jOEE