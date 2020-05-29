Columbia Law plans on in-person classes with remote options for Fall 2020

Columbia Law School plans to offer in-person classes in Fall 2020 but will allow teachers and students to participate remotely, its dean told students in an email reviewed by Reuters, as the coronavirus pandemic that in March forced campuses across the U.S. to close drags on.

Columbia Law has also pushed back its start date for returning students from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14, Dean Gillian Lester said in her May 19 email to students, shared with Reuters on Thursday. She said the school has been “working to develop a range of contingency plans” and that it “cannot know for certain how events will unfold” in autumn.

