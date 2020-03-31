A&O cuts pay, freezes salaries as pandemic leaves future uncertain

Allen & Overy on Tuesday said it was cutting partner pay, deferring certain investments and recruitment and canceling events in order to conserve cash amid the economic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm is also freezing salaries for attorneys or business support staff in the first quarter of its upcoming financial year, though it will still award bonuses for this financial year with payments split between its July and October payroll, it said in a statement.

