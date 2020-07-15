Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Delays, uncertainty loom for first-year lawyers

Caroline Spiezio

Law firms are unsure of or delaying incoming associate start dates and many have pulled offers, according to new data released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement, a legal career advancement organization.

Half of law firms with an incoming associate class that responded to a June NALP survey said they don’t know when the new lawyers will start work. Of those that have set start dates, more than 60% said they’re onboarding associates in January, months later than usual.

