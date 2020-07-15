IN BRIEF: Delays, uncertainty loom for first-year lawyers

Law firms are unsure of or delaying incoming associate start dates and many have pulled offers, according to new data released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement, a legal career advancement organization.

Half of law firms with an incoming associate class that responded to a June NALP survey said they don’t know when the new lawyers will start work. Of those that have set start dates, more than 60% said they’re onboarding associates in January, months later than usual.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WEGPjF