Westlaw News
May 14, 2020 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Most associates are worried about losing their job - report

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Layoffs are top of mind for many associates, as law firms announce cost-cutting measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the results of a survey from legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa released on Thursday.

More than half of the 1,335 associates who responded to the survey listed job security as their top concern related to work and the pandemic. Nearly a quarter ranked cost-cutting measures such as furloughs and pay cuts as their top concerns, followed by mental health worries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yM442w

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below