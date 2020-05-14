Most associates are worried about losing their job - report

Layoffs are top of mind for many associates, as law firms announce cost-cutting measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the results of a survey from legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa released on Thursday.

More than half of the 1,335 associates who responded to the survey listed job security as their top concern related to work and the pandemic. Nearly a quarter ranked cost-cutting measures such as furloughs and pay cuts as their top concerns, followed by mental health worries.

