IN BRIEF: Axiom sees spike in job seekers amid law firm layoffs

The number of lawyers applying for gigs at Axiom, which provides on-demand legal services, has nearly doubled since the coronavirus pandemic forced law firms to close office locations across the U.S., sparking layoffs, according to data from the company shared with Reuters on Thursday.

Axiom said on Thursday in a statement that before mid-March it saw an average of 250 applicants per week. But in the week ended March 28, it saw 359 applicants, it said. The next week 490 lawyers applied.

