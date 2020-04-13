Baker McKenzie latest to cut pay over pandemic

Baker McKenzie, one of the largest law firms in the world by headcount and revenue, on Monday announced it is cutting pay in some of its North American offices due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

All attorneys and other timekeepers and business professionals in the U.S. will take a 15% reduction in base compensation, the firm said in a statement on Monday. The firm said the same group in Canada will take a 10% reduction, but that it was not making similar cuts in Mexico due to local policies and regulations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K3KDnK