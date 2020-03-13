Baker McKenzie shuts U.S. and Canada offices over coronavirus

Baker McKenzie, one of the largest law firms in the world announced on Friday that it will close its offices in the U.S. and Canada until at least March 31, in an attempt to curb the spread of a novel coronavirus that has infected approximately 135,000 people worldwide.

The firm has a “longstanding flexible working program” and its staff will work from home with operations uninterrupted, it said in a statement on Friday.

