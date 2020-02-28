IN BRIEF: Baker McKenzie closes London office over coronavirus fears

Baker McKenzie has closed its London office, where more than 350 of its attorneys are based, as a precaution against a coronavirus that has infected people in dozens of countries, one of the first law firms to take that step.

Baker McKenzie is one of the largest law firms in the world both by headcount and revenue, and London is one of its largest offices. It said that it asked London employees to work from home as it takes “precautionary measures in response to a potential case of the COVID-19,” in a statement to Reuters on Friday.

