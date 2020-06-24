IN BRIEF: Baker McKenzie pushes first-year associate start date to January

Law firm giant Baker McKenzie is delaying the start date for its first-year associates in the United States to January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 40 incoming associates are impacted by the deferral, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday. The firm, which said it will provide those incoming associates with salary loans, cited bar exam delays in several U.S. jurisdictions, including New York, Washington, D.C., and California, because of the pandemic, as a reason for its decision.

