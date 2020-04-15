Westlaw News
April 15, 2020 / 12:58 AM / a few seconds ago

IN BRIEF: Ballard Spahr and Kelley Drye cut pay over pandemic

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Ballard Spahr and Kelley Drye are cutting compensation to conserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic, the law firms said on Tuesday, the latest in a long list of firms to do so.

Ballard Spahr will reduce salaries by 15% for all employees earning more than $250,000, and by 10% for those earning between $249,999 and $75,000, the firm said on Tuesday. Those earning less than $75,000 will not take a reduction in pay, it said. Partner draws are being reduced by 20% to 25%, according to the firm.

