IN BRIEF: Ballard Spahr and Kelley Drye cut pay over pandemic

Ballard Spahr and Kelley Drye are cutting compensation to conserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic, the law firms said on Tuesday, the latest in a long list of firms to do so.

Ballard Spahr will reduce salaries by 15% for all employees earning more than $250,000, and by 10% for those earning between $249,999 and $75,000, the firm said on Tuesday. Those earning less than $75,000 will not take a reduction in pay, it said. Partner draws are being reduced by 20% to 25%, according to the firm.

