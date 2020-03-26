Bankruptcy vet Zirinsky rejoins growing Greenberg Traurig team as coronavirus debt mounts

Greenberg Traurig has teamed up with its former restructuring and bankruptcy head Bruce Zirinsky, who has counseled airline companies through chapter 11 cases, as many law firms experience an increase in demand for that practice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Zirinsky will remain at his current firm, bankruptcy boutique Zirinsky Law Partners, which he founded in 2015, but will have an “exclusive” alliance with Greenberg Traurig and will begin working with its attorneys “immediately,” that firm said in a statement late Wednesday.

