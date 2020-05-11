K&L Gates adds German bankruptcy team

Westlaw News
K&L Gates is adding a team of six restructuring attorneys, including one partner, to its Frankfurt office as it expects demand for that practice group to rise in Germany, the law firm said in a statement on Monday.

Incoming partner Georg Bernsau said in an interview on Monday that he expects to start at K&L Gates on July 1. He joins from restructuring-focused law firm Bernsau Brockdorff & Partner, where he was a name partner.

