IN BRIEF: New Jersey to allow law graduates to practice without bar

New Jersey has announced it will allow students graduating from law school in spring of this year to practice law before they pass the bar exam, as it becomes the latest state to postpone its July test until autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Allowing soon to be graduates to practice law will help meet the need for legal aid arising from the coronavirus crisis, New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in a Monday order. The coronavirus crisis has left millions of Americans unemployed and hundreds of thousands sick. Allowing these students to practice could also help them secure legal jobs after graduation, lessening the financial hardships of a delayed bar exam, Rabner wrote.

