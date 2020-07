New York will offer its next bar exam in October online, the state’s high court announced Thursday, just over a week after it scrapped plans for a September in-person test because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois on Thursday also said it would offer an October online exam, cancelling its September in-person test, citing health concerns. The remote test in both states will be held on October 5-6.

