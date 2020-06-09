IN BRIEF: Washington D.C. to offer autumn bar exam remotely due to pandemic

The Committee on Admissions for the District of Columbia Bar has announced it will offer its next bar exam on Oct. 5-6 and that it will conduct it remotely, because it felt it could not adequately space out “hundreds of law school graduates” taking the test in-person in a way that would prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Committee said Monday in a post on its webpage that the test will be offered in lieu of the Uniform Bar Examination, a bar exam used by many U.S. jurisdictions, including New York, Texas and, usually, D.C. The October D.C. exam won’t provide test takers with a portable UBE score.

