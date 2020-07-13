New York bar applicants say in-person Sept exam a health risk

More than 1,500 members of the legal community - including recent law school graduates - signed on to a letter sent Monday to New York’s top appeals court, urging it to reconsider its decision to offer an in-person September bar exam and to hold a public hearing on the matter, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States.

The letter was drafted by United for Diploma Privilege New York, a group advocating for so-called diploma privilege, which lets law school graduates skip the bar’s licensing exam and still practice law. They said an in-person test risks public health because some applicants will travel to New York from states experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, and they may not financially be able to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks before the exam.

