NY students shouldn't get priority in bar exam sign up, deans say

The deans of 21 law schools based outside of New York are pushing back on a decision from the state’s high court that gives students from New York schools priority to apply for the state’s upcoming bar exam in September, which is set to have limited seating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deans, from schools including Harvard Law School, Stanford Law School, Yale Law School and Georgetown Law, said in the letter sent Friday to Chief Judge Janet DiFiore that the impact of the decision “will fall hardest on the most economically vulnerable of our graduates” and immigrants who need work sponsorship to stay in the U.S. They recommended that extra test dates be added or that test venues be added within the state, in other states or online.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ys7Rle