Washington state to let law school grads skip the bar

Washington state will allow law school graduates who are registered to take its July or September bar exam to skip the test and still become licensed, issuing so-called “diploma privilege” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Stephens wrote in an order filed Friday that because of “the extraordinary barriers facing applicants currently registered to take the bar examination” in July or September, candidates who graduated from an American Bar Association accredited law school would be allowed to practice law in Washington without ever taking the test.

