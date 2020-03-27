IN BRIEF: Boies Schiller says summer associate program to "proceed" despite coronavirus

Boies Schiller Flexner has told the firm’s 2020 summer associate class that the program would “proceed as planned” despite the coronavirus outbreak, though it may be held remotely.

David Boies, the chairman of the litigation boutique, told the 28 summer associates that the firm’s attorneys “look forward to you joining us this summer – whether it be physically in our offices or, if circumstances require, virtually and remotely,” in a letter dated Wednesday.

