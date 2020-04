More law firms, including Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Linklaters, on Wednesday said they are implementing plans to conserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Cave said in a statement that it is deferring partner payouts and planning a 15% salary reduction for all employees in all of its offices who have an income of $40,000 or more. Reductions will start in May and last 13 weeks.

