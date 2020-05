Ropes & Gray on Thursday said it is offering voluntary buyouts to its U.S. support staff, the latest law firm to take cost cutting steps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff approved for the buyouts will receive one week of severance pay for every year they worked at the firm plus an extra four weeks of pay - for a minimum of 12 weeks and a maximum of 30 weeks, Ropes & Gray confirmed on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zGOt4o