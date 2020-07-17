California high court sets bar exam for October, online

California’s next bar examination will be held in October, remotely, with plans to allow at least some 2020 graduates to provisionally practice law under supervision before they pass the exam, the state’s high court ordered late Thursday.

The California Supreme Court also ordered that the test’s passing score be permanently lowered from 1440 to 1390. The state has historically had one of the highest passing score requirements in the United States, and one of the lowest passage rates.

