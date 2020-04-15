IN BRIEF: California State Bar will recommend state's July 2020 bar exam be postponed or canceled

The State Bar of California’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday said it will recommend to the state’s Supreme Court that it either postpone its July 2020 bar exam until September 9 or cancel it completely, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Should the test be pushed to September, the State Bar will work to be ready to administer the exam in person, online or a combination of the two by that time, it said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

