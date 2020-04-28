California postpones bar exam, aims to administer it remotely

California’s high court on Monday ordered that the state’s July bar exam be postponed until Sept. 9 and 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic and that “every effort” be made to administer it online, with remote or electronic proctoring.

The order, from Supreme Court of the State of California clerk and executive officer Jorge Navarrete, makes California one of the first states to say that it may offer its bar remotely. Massachusetts had last week said it would offer a remote exam, but only if it wasn’t possible to administer the test in-person by September due to the pandemic.

