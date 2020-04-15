Firms with cannabis industry clients ask to be eligible for CARES Act funds

The International Cannabis Bar Association has asked Congress to allow law firms with cannabis industry clients in states where marijuana is legal to access small business loans under the $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill it passed last month to help them prevent layoffs.

Law firms who derive even a small part of their revenue from cannabis industry clients are currently barred from such loans by the Small Business Association because it classifies them as “indirect marijuana businesses” INCBA president Christopher Davis wrote in a letter sent to Congressional leaders on Monday.

