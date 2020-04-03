Westlaw News
April 3, 2020 / 10:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Clark Hill, Downey Brand latest firms to cut pay over coronavirus

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

More law firms are cutting pay to conserve cash as the coronavirus crisis hits revenue, with Clark Hill and Downey Brand announcing such measures on Friday.

Clark Hill, which has more than 650 attorneys, is reducing pay for all attorneys and staff, freezing all discretionary spending and revising certain benefits, and, in what it hopes “will be a temporary measure,” furloughing some employees, it said in a statement on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2V405FD

