Westlaw News
March 30, 2020 / 9:56 PM / in an hour

Reed Smith to "slow partner cash distributions" amid economic uncertainty

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Reed Smith’s leadership has decided to “slow partner cash distributions in the near term” as the long-term economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the firm remain uncertain, it said in a statement on Monday.

The firm said that many of its practice groups are “exceptionally busy” despite the pandemic, which has shuttered businesses and courts around the world, but that its decision is a “prudent choice as we look ahead to uncertainty in global events.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bCuwcn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below