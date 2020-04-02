IN BRIEF: Cooley shortens summer program, citing coronavirus crisis

Cooley has cut its summer associate program from ten weeks to six, with a deferred start date of June 15, as the coronavirus crisis forces courts and businesses nationwide to close and people to stay at home.

The law firm, known for its representation of technology clients, said it delayed its program because it “places paramount importance on the health and safety of its people, clients and communities,” in a statement on Wednesday. It said that its 102 summer associates will still “benefit from high-quality assignments and be able to fully experience the firm’s unique culture.”

