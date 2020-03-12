SCOTUS, many other courts, restrict access over coronavirus

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday became the latest federal court to restrict visitors in an attempt to curb the spread of a novel coronavirus that has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide.

The court announced on Thursday that “out of concern for the health and safety” of its employees it would close its building to the public until further notice, suspending all public lectures and visitor programs, though it will stay open for official business.

