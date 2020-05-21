IN BRIEF: New lawsuits can be e-filed in all NY state courts starting Monday

New York will allow parties to electronically file new lawsuits in all of its state courts starting Monday, ending a months-long pause on “new non-essential matters” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks wrote in a Wednesday memo to all state trial judges that allowing the e-filing of new lawsuits in counties that have not yet met the government benchmarks needed to start reopening will expand court service without risking public health.

