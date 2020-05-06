Hogan Lovells, Mayer Brown and Nixon Peabody cut pay over pandemic

Hogan Lovells, Mayer Brown and Nixon Peabody on Wednesday announced sweeping pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest of many law firms to take such steps.

Hogan Lovells in a statement on Wednesday said that on June 1 its U.S. equity partners will reduce their monthly draws by between 15% and 25%, and that all equity partners will defer half of any profits for the first quarter of the year normally paid to them in August until November. Non-equity partners, certain highly compensated counsel and specialists and senior counsel will take 15% reductions in base compensation, and all other attorneys in the U.S. will see 10% pay reductions in base compensation from June 1 until the end of the year. There will be no pay cuts for those whose base compensation is $100,000 or lower.

