IN BRIEF: Squire Patton Boggs cancels summer program, Katten cuts pay

More law firms on Thursday announced measures aimed at cutting costs or otherwise mitigating the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, with Squire Patton Boggs canceling its 2020 summer associate program and Katten Muchin Rosenman saying it will cut pay for its lawyers and furlough some employees.

Squire Patton Boggs on Thursday said in a statement that the firm will make offers to students who had planned to be part of its summer 2020 associate class and give them a stipend.

